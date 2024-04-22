One KNF member killed, arms recovered in army raid in Ruma: ISPR

3 women, accompanied by 4 children, sent to jail over suspected ties with the group

A member of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) was killed in a raid by an army patrol team in the remote Munlai Para area of Bandarban's Ruma today, said a notification from Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR)

The notification, signed by Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan, also said that the army team also recovered arms, ammunition, and equipment used by the separatist group.

A joint drive is continuing in Bandarban to nab the culprits who were involved in the attacks on Sonali and Krishi Bank in Ruma and Thanchi on April 2 and 3. BGB, Rab, police, and Ansar members are taking part in the operation, coordinated by the army.

Meanwhile, in another joint operation against KNF, three women were sent to jail from Girjapara in Ruma on suspicion of their involvement with the group.

Four children were accompanying their arrested mothers, confirmed Court Police General Registration Officer (GRO) Biswajit Singh.

When the three arrested women were produced before Bandarban Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Md Nurul Haque, the court refused their bail and sent them to jail.

Lal Ruat Phel Bowm, 20, wife of Sushanta Tripura, Lal Noon Pui Bowm, 19, daughter of Lal Towan Lian Bowm, and Lal Eng Kal Bowm, 26, wife of Lal Choy Sang Bowm, of Girjapara in Ruma upazila were arrested by members of joint forces on Saturday night around 9:00pm.