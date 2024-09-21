One killed, two hurt in Jashore house attack

A man was killed and two others were injured after unidentified assailants broke into a house in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila early yesterday.

Following the attack at the house near Bhairab Bridge in Masharhati village around 1:30am, neighbours rushed the victims to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared one Matiar Biswas, 45, dead.

The injured Monirul Islam, 38, and Halim Islam, 34, were given first aid before being sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Mim Khatun, the wife of the deceased, said, "A group of armed criminals broke into our house and stabbed my husband, Halim, and Monirul, who were all asleep at the time.

"When the criminals confirmed my husband's death, they left the house."

Abhaynagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Akiqul Islam said the police have visited the spot. "We are trying to arrest those involved in the incident."