One killed in mob beating in Patuakhali

One person was killed and another injured after being beaten by locals on allegations of robbery in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali early yesterday.

The incident occurred around 3:30am at Kashipur Bazar area under Adabaria union, police and locals said.

A gang of robbers allegedly broke into the houses of Khalil Hawlader and Azhar Jamaddar, held the families hostage at knife point, and looted Tk 10 lakh in cash and gold jewellery.

Hearing screams, locals rushed to the spot, caught two suspected robbers, and beat them while the others fled with the looted valuables.

Police rescued the injured and took them to a hospital where one died during treatment. The body was sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Bauphal Police Station OC Akhtaruzzaman Sarker said the identities of the deceased and the injured could not be confirmed immediately. Police are conducting drives to arrest others involved.