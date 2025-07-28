One killed in gunfight over control of sand quarry

One person was killed and another injured in a gunfight broke out between two rival robber gangs on the Meghna River in Gazaria, Munshiganj today over control of a sand quarry.

The incident occurred around 9:30am at Kalipura in Imampur union, where a man identified as Mannan was killed, said police and locals.

Members of a group led by Piyas-Nayon reportedly opened fire on Mannan and his three associates, who were aboard an engine-powered trawler. Mannan's group retaliated, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Mannan was killed on the spot. His associate, Hridoy Bagh, sustained bullet injuries. The two other members of Mannan's group jumped into the river to escape; police could not confirm if they were injured.

Gazaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anwar Alam Azad said the body was sent for autopsy. A case will be filed once a formal complaint is lodged.

OC Azad added that Mannan was an accused in numerous cases, including murder, extortion, and drug-related offenses, filed with the police station.