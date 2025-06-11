One killed, five injured in Netrokona clash over alleged eve-teasing

One person was killed and at least five others were injured in a clash triggered by an alleged incident of eve-teasing in Dhanachapur village of Netrokona's Kendua upazila last night.

The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 43, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kendua Police Station.

The violence erupted yesterday afternoon and continued into the night.

Quoting family members of the victims, the OC said, around 5:20pm, several female members of Saidul Islam's family were standing outside their house when a group of local youths—including Amin, 24, and Sojib, 30—allegedly harassed them by making obscene remarks and singing lewd songs.

When the women protested, neighbours intervened and drove the youths away.

However, about 10 minutes later, a group of 10–15 individuals, reportedly led by Md Siddiq Mia, 40, launched an attack on Saidul's home.

Armed with locally made weapons, the group vandalised the house and assaulted both male and female family members indiscriminately, the OC added.

The injured were include Saidul Islam, 45; Habibur Rahman, 32; Samrat, 55; and Khodeza, 32.

Anisur, who had suffered critical injuries, was taken to the Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where he died around 8:10pm.

"The attackers harassed the girls in our family without provocation," said injured victim Khodeza.

"When we objected, they launched a planned assault, destroyed our house, and beat up everyone. We want them to be sentenced to death."

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and brought the situation under control.

OC Mizanur said, "An investigation is underway. The body has been sent for autopsy, and efforts to arrest the attackers are ongoing. It is deeply unfortunate that a social offence escalated into a deadly clash. Police are on high alert to maintain order."

As of the filing of this report, no case had yet been filed, although locals are demanding a swift investigation and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.