One killed in clash over rivalry

A young man was killed and eight others were injured yesterday in a clash between rivals from the ruling party over previous enmity and establishing supremacy in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila.

The deceased Parvez Hossain, 24, son of Motaleb Mia, was declared dead on arrival at Dhaka Medical Hospital around 5:00pm, said Inspector Bacchu Mia, in charge of the hospital's police outpost.

The clash took place around 3:00pm at Kandargaon village of the upazila's Pirojpur union between followers of Jubo League's union unit president Jakir Hossain and local Awami League activist Jasim Uddin, said police.

Both Jakir and Jasim are involved in the sand mining and construction business. Both of them want to establish supremacy in the local area to facilitate their business operations, and there have been clashes between them several times before.

When contacted, Jubo League leader Jakir Hossain, said Jasim and his men attacked them without any instigation and that one of his supporters died and his younger brother was in critical condition at the hospital.

Meanwhile, when called for his comment, Jasim Uddin's phone was found switched off.

Mohsin Mia, inspector (investigation) of Sonargaon Police Station, said legal action will be taken in connection with this incident.