One killed in clash over 'loud bike noise' in Patenga

A youth was killed and another injured following an altercation between two groups in Chattogram city's Patenga sea beach area over a trifling matter.

The deceased was identified as Moniruzzaman Rafi, 25, according to the police. The injured, Raihan, 26, is undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder, said Officer-in-Charge of Patenga Police Station Kabirul Islam.

According to the OC, Rafi along with his friends went to the Patenga Sea Beach area to hang out early today.

At the beach, another group present there complained about the loud sound of Rafi's motorcycle, which triggered an altercation between the groups.

At one stage, Rafi and Raihan was stabbed and beaten up by the other group members in Gol Chattar area around 4:20am, the police official said.

The two were rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital by locals, where the on-duty doctors declared Rafi dead, he added.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and detained four suspects.

The body has been sent to the CMCH morgue for autopsy.