One killed, 5 injured in Cumilla clash

At least one youth was killed and five others injured in a clash between two rival groups in Chalibanga union of Cumilla's Meghna upazila at around 2:30pm.

The deceased is Md Kamrul, of Chalibanga village, reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting police.

Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Meghna Police Station, said, the injured were taken to different hospitals after the clash. One injured was pronounced dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Police have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The OC said there were allegations of illegal sand business, extortion of money and establishing supremacy against the groups. There was a long-standing rivalry between them over controlling the area.