One killed, 20 injured in Pabna clash

A man was killed and 20 others were injured in a clash between groups over establishing supremacy in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila this evening.

The victim was identified as Md Khairul Islam, 40, of Chorgorgori Alhaj area, our Pabna correspondent reports quoting police and locals.

Locals said there was a long-standing dispute between Khairul group and Mojnu group over land disputes and establishing supremacy in Chorgorgori area under Shahapur union.

Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station Md Rafiqul Islam said the clash took place as a supporter of Khairul group had an altercation with some followers of Mojnu group in Alhaz market area in the evening.

At one stage, both groups, equipped with homemade sharp weapons, attacked each other, leaving 15 to 20 people injured.

Khairul died on the way to hospital after sustaining critical injuries.

The other injured were admitted to different hospitals. Of the injured, some were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

A tense situation is prevailing in the area after the incident, the OC said.

"We have deployed additional force in the area to keep the law and order situation under control," The OC added.

Police are investigating the incident, added the police official.

Talking to this correspondent, Md Emlak Hossain Babu, chairman of Shahapur Union Parishad, said both groups had long-standing enmity over land dispute and establishing supremacy in the area.

He however could not confirm the reason behind today's clash.

The deceased was an activist of the local Awami League and the chief of Khairul group, the chairman claimed.