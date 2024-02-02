One kg of crystal meth seized

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh seized one kg of crystal meth in Kutibari border area of Satkhira's Kalaroa on Wednesday night.

However, no one was arrested in this connection.

Commanding Officer of BGB-33 Lt Col Ashraful Haque said they received information that a large consignment of drugs was being smuggled into the country from India through Kakdanga border.

When a BGB patrol team conducted a raid in the area, sensing their presence, the smugglers fled the scene leaving a bag full of drugs, he said.

The street value of the seized meth is around Tk 5 crore, he said.

A case was filed with Kalaroa Police Station.