One hurt as RCC councillor comes under attack

A man sustained bullet wounds during an alleged attack on a ward councillor of Rajshahi City Corporation on Thursday night.

Akramul Haque Guddu, 35, an aide to councillor Md Moniruzzaman of ward-27, was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital with a bullet injury to his right leg, said Md Suhrawardy Hossain, officer-in-charge of Boalia Police Station.

The injured was later transferred to Dhaka for better treatment, the OC said.

Followers of Tarikul Islam, an expelled Chhatra League man, carried out the attack around 11:00pm in Baliapukur area, said the police officer, adding that the BCL man is now on the run.

The attackers fired at least eight shots and one of the shots hit Guddu, he added.

Police went to the spot and brought the situation under control, the OC said.

"At least four of the attackers were carrying pistols," said Moniruzzaman.