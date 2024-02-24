One held for raping 7-year-old girl

Police today arrested a man in connection with a case filed over the rape of a seven-year-old girl in Brahmanbaria.

The accused is Mohammad Rifat, 27.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Aslam Hossain said the victim is a second grader at a local school.

The incident took place in East Medda area on Thursday.

A rape case was filed with Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station in this regard. The victim was admitted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital on Friday afternoon for medical examination.

Citing the case statement, Sub-inspector Ayub Ali, investigating officer of the case, said the mother of the victim worked as a house help and the father is a rickshaw puller.

Finding the victim alone at home, Rifat raped her.

When her parents found out about the incident they informed police.