One held over rape in Jashore

Police have arrested one person on charge of raping a differently-abled woman in ‍Jashore's Jhikargachha upazila today.

The incident took place around 12:30am at Maheshpara Chowrasta Bazar area in the upazila, reports our Benapole correspondent.

The arrestee, Mominur Rahman, 30, is a resident of Bishnapur village in the upazila and a tea-stall owner at the bazar.

Shariful Islam, a night guard on-duty at the bazar, said he rescued the woman, aged around 20, from near Mominur's shop after hearing her screams, while Mominur fled the scene.

Mominur was arrested from his house this morning after a case was filed with Jhikargachha Police Station in this connection, confirmed Kamal Hossain Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of the station.

He was later produced before a Jashore court this afternoon when the judge ordered to send him to prison, the OC added.