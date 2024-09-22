One accused arrested over killing ex-BCL leader at JU

An accused was arrested last night in connection with a case filed over the mob killing of Jahangirnagar University's former student and Chhatra League leader Shamim Molla.

The arrestee, Mahmudul Hasan Raihan, 20, is a student of the 50th batch at the English department of the JU. He is the third among the eight named accused in the case.

Abu Bakar Siddiq, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station, told our Savar correspondent that a team of police conducted a raid in Hotapara area of ​​Gazipur and arrested Raihan from his aunt's house.

Sudipta Shaheen, the deputy registrar of the JU's security section, lodged the case at Ashulia Police Station on Thursday night, also accusing 20 to 25 unidentified suspects.

According to the case statement, Shamim, who was a former student of history department and organising secretary of JU unit BCL, was attacked near the Prantik Gate of the university around 5:50pm on September 18.