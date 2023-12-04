Once there was a forest here

Miscreants fell over 10,000 trees to extract soil in Gangamati Reserve Forest

Visiting the forest area recently, this correspondent saw several large ponds or ditches have been created on a vast stretch of forest land due to soil extraction. The syndicate members fell trees in the area and then extracted soil from there. This photo was taken on November 29. Photo: Star

The Gangamati Reserve Forest in Kuakata, Patuakhali, which acted as a natural shield against Cyclone Sidr in 2007 and other such calamities, is under threat due to tree felling and soil extraction.

Recently, over 10,000 trees were cut down across 13 acres, of which soil was also extracted from 5 acres of forest area to be later sold for an embankment project. This deforestation has led to the creation of numerous ditches, causing water accumulation after rainfall. Several large ponds now replace the large trees which proudly stood in the area once.

Locals alleged a syndicate led by local Awami League activist Abu Saleh Fakir is destroying the forest for their business interests.

The 200-acre forest in the east of Kuakata falls under the jurisdiction of Mahipur range of forest department.

There are also allegations that Abul Kalam Azad, Mahipur range officer, is collaborating with the perpetrators.

"A syndicate has been felling trees and extracting soil using excavators and transporting it by trucks at night for the last couple of months," said Md Khalilur Rahman, a local resident.

As the culprits are politically influential, no one dares to speak about them, he added.

Shakeel, another local, alleged that the soil extracted from the forest has been sold for construction of a dyke, and other similar projects. The forest department hardly did anything to stop the syndicate, he claimed.

"When we protested locally, no steps were taken. Rather, we were threatened by the culprits in various ways," said Hazrat Ali, another local.

"If the forest continues to be destroyed in this way, the area might suffer a heavy blow during future cyclones," he said.

Contacted, Abu Saleh Fakir refuted the allegations against him.

"I am not involved in this matter. Some locals leased the land from the district commissioner's office and they extracted and sold the soil," he claimed.

Contacted, Abul Kalam Azad, Mahipur range officer, also said the allegations against him are false and fabricated.

"After we got information, I asked those involved to refrain from destroying the forest. The miscreants then threatened to kill me. A total of 14 cases have been filed against these people this year and six persons have been fined during mobile court drives," he said.

"I have also informed the higher authorities in this regard," he added.

Kalapara UNO Jahangir Hossain said, "The gang has caused irreparable damage to the forest. At least 20 raids to catch the gang members have failed."

"On October 16, six people were arrested while three excavators and seven trucks used for soil transportation were seized. The arrestees were sentenced to six months' imprisonment each and fined a total of Tk 1 lakh."

Tariqul Islam, assistant conservator of forest (ACF) of Patuakhali Coastal Forest Division, said they will continue their drive.

Mentionable, about 20-25 acres of the forest land disappeared over the years due to erosion by sea.