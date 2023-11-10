Oct 28 constable murder case: Savar BNP leader arrested

Rab arrested the Savar upazila BNP general secretary in connection with the killing of constable Amirul Islam Parvez during a clash between party men and law enforcers on October 28.

A team of Rab-4 arrested Golam Mostafa, 53, also the joint convener of Dhaka city north unit BNP, in Ashulia last night, says a Rab press release.

He was a named accused in the case filed following the murder, Rab said adding that Mostafa was directly involved in attacking police men that day.

According to law enforcers, a group of BNP men attacked police and threw brick chunks at them during the clash on that day.

At one stage, police entered a nearby building where they also attacked the law enforcers. After going back outside, constable Amirul suffered head injuries when being hit by brick chunks and he fell to the road.

The BNP men then beat up the injured constable lying on the road and also hit him with sharp weapons, leaving him dead.

Meanwhile, a team of Rab-10 arrested Jubo Dal Vice President Rezaul Karim Paul from Dhanmondi area last night.