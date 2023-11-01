OC injured in constable’s misfire

South Surma Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) was injured in a misfire at Satmile in Lalabazar area of South Surma upazila of Sylhet last morning.

Md Shamsuddoha was hit by a shot accidentally fired from the shotgun of the personal assistant of the Assistant Commissioner of Police of South Surma Police Station while performing his duty.

Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Azbahar Ali Sheikh confirmed the matter.

"It's not a big deal. He has been given first aid and is doing his duty now," Azbahar Ali Sheikh said.