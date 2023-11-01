Crime & Justice
UNB, Sylhet
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM

Crime & Justice

OC injured in constable’s misfire

UNB, Sylhet
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM

South Surma Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) was injured in a misfire at Satmile in Lalabazar area of South Surma upazila of Sylhet last morning.

Md Shamsuddoha was hit by a shot accidentally fired from the shotgun of the personal assistant of the Assistant Commissioner of Police of South Surma Police Station while performing his duty.

Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Azbahar Ali Sheikh confirmed the matter.

"It's not a big deal. He has been given first aid and is doing his duty now," Azbahar Ali Sheikh said.

