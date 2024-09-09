OC among 4 cops withdrawn after accused flees from Lohagara Police Station

Four police personnel including Lohagara Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rashedul Islam were withdrawn from the police station in Chattogram after a detainee fled from police custody yesterday.

The four were attached to Halishahar District Police Lines. Arifur Rahman was appointed the new OC of Lohagara Police Station.

The three other police personnel to be withdrawn are Sub-Inspectors Nasima Akter and Amir Hossain, and Constable M Enamul Haque.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Chattogram district Abu Tayeb Mohammad Arif confirmed the matter to The Daily Star today.

Till filling of this report around 4:00pm, police are yet to catch the accused, Saiful Islam.

According to police sources, Saiful was one of the accused in a case filed with Lohagara Police Station after the fall of the Awami League-led government on August 5.

Locals in Lohagara upazila's Kolawzan area caught and beat Saiful yesterday. Being informed, police rushed to the spot, rescued him and took the injured Saiful into their custody. He was later taken to the police station and kept in the duty officer's room. However, Saiful managed to escape when police were busy with paperwork.

Saiful's political affiliation is yet to be confirmed.

ASP Arif said, "The accused fled from police custody due to duty officers' negligence. A team led by additional superintendent of police (crime) and the additional superintendent of police (Satkania circle) is trying to arrest Saiful. Apart from the police team, two teams of the district Detective Branch (DB) are working on it."