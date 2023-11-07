Obstructing police in 2015: BNP leader Shahjahan, 4 others sent to jail

A Dhaka court sent five convicts, including BNP Vice Chairman Mohammad Shahjahan, to jail today after rejecting their bail petitions in a case filed over torching vehicles and preventing police from discharging their duties in Bhatara on January 4, 2015.

On October 9, 15 leaders and activists of the BNP-led 20-party and Jatiya Party, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Habibur Rahman Habib, were sentenced to four years' imprisonment in absentia in the case.

The four other convicts are Assistant Publicity Secretary of BNP Central Executive Committee Shamimur Rahman Shamim, former Jatiya Party lawmaker Ahsan Habib Linkon and BNP leaders Mohammad Belal Ahmed and Monirul Haque.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order for sending them to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj after the five through their lawyers appeared before it and sought bail on ground that they will file appeals with higher courts challenging the judgment in the case.

The magistrate also acquitted four others as their involvement with the incident was not proven.

In the case, all the convicts were declared "fugitives" on the day of judgement. Among them, Habibur and nine others are yet to surrender before any courts.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of BNP leaders and activists vandalised vehicles and prevented policemen from discharging their duties in front of Jamuna Future Park during a political programme on January 4, 2015.

Following the incident, police filed a case against unknown people with Bhatara Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against Habib, Linkon and 17 others on May 12 of 2015.