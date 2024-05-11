NSI Recruitment: Dhaka court staffer accused of scam

A staffer at a Dhaka court created fake documents to recruit a "Junior Field Officer" for the National Security Intelligence (NSI) at the Prime Minister's Office, according to ACC officials.

They also stated that he took Tk 10 lakh from the youth, Mohammad Raihan, of Jamalpur's Madarganj for the recruitment.

On March 14, Abul Kalam Azad, assistant director of Anti-Corruption Commission, filed a case against Sheikh Ataur Rahman, a storekeeper at the Additional Money Loan Court-2, over embezzlement, forgery, and fraudulence. Ataur is now retired.

In the case statement, Azad mentioned that Judge Mohammad Shafiqul Islam of Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court-1 of Dhaka submitted a report on September 27 last year to the authorities concerned after investigating a complaint against Ataur, 57, filed by Raihan.

According to the case statement, Raihan learned in October 2019 through one Asadullah Dudu of Madarganj and his brother-in-law Shahin Mia of Rajshahi Sadar that Ataur would help him get a job at NSI if he paid Tk 10 lakh.

On November 3 that year, Raihan deposited Tk 3 lakh into Asadullah's account at a bank in Dhaka's Eskaton.

On the same day, Asadullah withdrew the money and went to the building of the District and Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka along with Shahin and the victim's elder brother, Shafiqul Islam, and handed over the money to Ataur.

The entire incident was secretly filmed at that time.

The case statement also mentions that on August 20, 2020, Ataur provided Raihan with an "admit card for NSI recruitment test".

Then, the remaining amount of Tk 7 lakh was deposited into Ataur and his nephew Chowdhury Md Shershah's accounts in two instalments.

Ataur also took the original copies of Raihan's SSC, HSC, and BA (honours) examination certificates.

In the meantime, Raihan sensed anomalies in the process. When he wanted his certificates and money back from Ataur, he started harassing him, according to the case statement.

Azad, who is investigating the case, told The Daily Star, "ACC filed the case against Ataur based on the probe report prepared by a judge. During the probe, the judge found Ataur guilty." He hoped that charges would be submitted after the probe is completed soon.

Ataur could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.