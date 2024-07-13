Now more names come up in probe

Says DB chief

DB chief Harun-or-Rashid yesterday said many more names have come up during investigation into the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar.

He also said some of the masterminds are hiding abroad. "But the police are not summoning and harassing anyone unnecessarily. No one involved in the murder will be spared," he added. He said this during a press briefing at the DB office.

He also said two individuals believed to be directly involved in the murder of Azim remain in the custody of Indian police.

"So far, we have arrested nine people in connection with the incident, and of them two are still in India," Harun said.

DB was able to apprehend the perpetrators who happened to be in Bangladesh quickly, Harun said.

The detectives came up with multiple theories since Azim was killed around two months ago.

Initially, law enforcement officials said the MP was killed due to a gold smuggling-related feud, placing suspicion on a fellow lawmaker and a powerful businessman -- both allegedly part of the same syndicate as Azim.

The probe into the gold smuggling issue remained stalled.

Since then, the investigation has taken many twists and turns.

Suddenly, political rivalry came into the mix as a possible reason for the murder following the arrest and confession of Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, relief and social welfare affairs secretary of the Jhenaidah Awami League.

Suspects appeared and were held from far-flung corners of the country, each with a purported motive for the MP's demise. Adding to the confusion is the mystery surrounding the remains found in a Kolkata apartment.