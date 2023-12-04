Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 4, 2023 09:54 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 09:56 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

‘Notorious drug peddler’ killed in Barishal

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 4, 2023 09:54 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 09:56 PM
Barishal City Corporation elections

Miscreants today killed an alleged drug peddler in Bakergonj upazila of Barishal.

Jahirul Islam alias "Hatkata Mamun," 45, was a notorious criminal, said SM Maksudur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bakergonj Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

There are 14 drug and murder-related cases against him with Bakergonj Police Station and Bauphal Police Station.

Miscreants attacked Jahirul at Chaurasta More area of Faridpur union with sharp weapons, the OC said adding that he died on the spot.

Police are trying to arrest the criminals, the police official said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
tib
|বাংলাদেশ

রোহিঙ্গা সংকট মোকাবিলায় বিশ্বব্যাংক-এডিবির ঋণ নয়, চাই অনুদান: টিআইবি

‘রোহিঙ্গা সংকট মোকাবিলায় সহায়তার হাত বাড়িয়ে বিশ্বব্যাংক ও এডিবি প্রমাণ করার একটি সুযোগও পাচ্ছে যে, তাদের লক্ষ্য শুধুমাত্র নির্বিচার ঋণ ব্যবসাতে সীমাবদ্ধ নয়।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

মনোনয়ন বাতিল বেড়েছে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification