‘Notorious drug peddler’ killed in Barishal

Miscreants today killed an alleged drug peddler in Bakergonj upazila of Barishal.

Jahirul Islam alias "Hatkata Mamun," 45, was a notorious criminal, said SM Maksudur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bakergonj Police Station.

There are 14 drug and murder-related cases against him with Bakergonj Police Station and Bauphal Police Station.

Miscreants attacked Jahirul at Chaurasta More area of Faridpur union with sharp weapons, the OC said adding that he died on the spot.

Police are trying to arrest the criminals, the police official said.