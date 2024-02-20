‘None will be spared if found guilty’

DB chief on Preeti’s death

Police will not spare anyone if found guilty in the death of teenage domestic worker Preeti Urang, who fell from The Daily Star executive editor's eighth-floor flat in the capital's Mohammadpur on February 6, said DB chief Harun Or Rashid yesterday.

"We are investigating the incident. We think we will be able to find out what actually happened," he said, replying to a query at a briefing at his office on Minto Road.

A Dhaka court on Sunday sent Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker to jail on completion of their four-day police remand in a case filed over Preeti's death.

Preeti, 15, from Moulvibazar, died after she fell through an opening on Ashfaqul's eighth-floor flat. Police took Ashfaqul and Tania into custody within hours of the incident that happened around 8:00am on February 6.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Investigation Officer Mohammad Shariful Islam, a DB inspector, produced the couple before the court seeking their confinement in jail.

On February 13, police produced the two before the court with a 10-day remand petition, but the court granted four days' remand in police custody in a case filed by the victim's father, a tea garden worker, under section 304A of the Penal Code, which deals with death caused by negligence.

Preeti's death came around six months after a seven-year-old house help at the same couple's residence suffered injuries as she tried to flee through an opening of the eighth-floor flat.

The victim's family filed a case over the incident, but police submitted a final report before the court as they did not find any evidence to bear out the charges in the case, filed under the Children Act, 2013.