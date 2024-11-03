Noakhali Rape Case: Jubo League leader acquitted

A Noakhali court today acquitted Jubo League leader Majibul Rahman Sharif in a case filed over the rape of a woman while holding her children hostage at knifepoint on October 21, 2020.

Judge Abdur Rahim of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 of the Noakhali District and Sessions Judge Court delivered the verdict, acquitting Sharif, 32, convener of the Noakhala Union Jubo League unit in Chatkhil upazila, said Public Prosecutor Harunur Rashid Lovelu.

According to the case, the 29-year-old victim lived with her two children. Around 5:00am on October 21, 2020, Sharif allegedly broke into her house, held her children hostage, and raped her.

The woman filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Chatkhil Police Station that day.

During the trial, 14 witnesses testified before the court.

Following the acquittal, the victim expressed her dismay, saying, "Sharif tortured me and my two children. Despite the testimony of 14 witnesses, he got away scot-free. I have been deprived of justice. If Sharif is released, I will be in great danger."

She has called on the government for protection.

Public Prosecutor Harunur Rashid indicated that an appeal would be filed with the High Court after consulting with the complainant.

Sharif reportedly faces 11 other cases, including charges of extortion, possession of arms, embezzlement, murder, and violence against women.

He has been out on bail for all these cases during the current Awami League tenure.