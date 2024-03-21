No trade will be allowed on roads: DMP

The Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police today, in an attempt to prevent traffic congestion, said no traders will be allowed to conduct business on roads during Ramadan.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of DMP Munibur Rahman said this during a press conference at DMP Media Centre.

DMP's traffic division has been conducting drives since the beginning of Ramadan so that no one can conduct business activities by occupying roads, he said.

Munibur said 18 organisations are involved in Dhaka's traffic management, including DMP's Traffic Division. Mutual understanding and coordination between these organisations will have a positive impact, he added.

"Cars are being parked on the sides of the road along various important routes, obstructing traffic flow. The traffic division has taken a strict stance against such parking infractions since the start of Ramadan. City residents are strongly advised not to park illegally on the roadside," said the traffic official.

Also, passengers often stand for a long time at road intersections instead of waiting at designated bus stops, causing disruptions to traffic flow, he said, urging passengers to utilise designated stops when using public transport.

Besides, many public transport vehicles halt at different stops for prolonged periods despite those being empty, further contributing to traffic congestion, said Munibur.

Meanwhile, attention has been drawn to relevant authorities regarding repair works on different roads in Dhaka to make these roads suitable for movement during Ramadan, he added.