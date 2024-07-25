No shots fired from helicopters: Rab

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a statement today said no shots were fired from their helicopters during the recent protests centring the quota reform.

While explaining the use of helicopters during the protest, Rab headquarters said tear gas shells and sound grenades were fired to disperse those who created obstacles on the road.

Rab headquarters in the statement said the miscreants blocked the road using children and teenagers as shields for self-defence during the violence and sabotage.

When law enforcers reached the spot, they created obstacles. Then helicopters were used to pave the way for the movement of law enforcers, to prevent damage to people's lives and property.

Rab also said that miscreants attacked, besieged the common people and law enforcers, and set fire to buildings in the capital's Badda and Shimrail of Narayanganj.

On July 18, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police took position on the roof of the Canadian University after being attacked by protesters in the capital's Badda.

Later, the Rab helicopter rescued 62 policemen around 2:15pm on the day.

Besides on July 20, around 36 people, including members of law enforcement agencies, were rescued from Narayanganj's Shimrail using the Rab helicopter.

Rab forces are continuing patrols and intelligence surveillance to ensure normal law and order situation and security across the country.