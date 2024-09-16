No obligation to make arrest without probe

Says DMP boss

There is no obligation to arrest the accused named in the first information reports (FIRs) without conducting investigation into cases filed over deaths during the student-led mass uprising, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mainul Hasan said yesterday.

He faced questions about a spree of such cases, and journalists being named in the FIRs, during a meeting with the Executive Committee of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) at the DMP headquarters.

It is not as if the police will arrest journalists if they are named in the FIR, Mainul said.

"Action will be taken after conducting a collective investigation. That's the instruction we've been given," the DMP boss said.

Mainul also said cases will be filed over the killings of officers, arson attacks on police stations, and looting of arms in Dhaka during the July-August movement.

Asked why the filing of these cases were delayed, he said, "Criminal events never expire. Cases will be filed in connection with police killing and looting of police stations."

He said some 177 police vehicles were damaged in DMP areas during the student-led protests.

"Many structures were damaged. Work is underway to repair them. Within a week or two, all police stations will return to normal activities," he said.

He said traffic management has improved as traffic police are now working until late at night. "Gradually there will be more improvement," said Mainul.

Unusual traffic jams are created now as people are blocking the streets with different demands, he said.

Police are also working on freeing the roads and footpaths of hawkers and preventing battery-run auto-rickshaws from using the main roads.

"Gradually, the police are returning to their normal activities," he said. "Efforts to boost their morale are underway."

Mainul further said police will be more active in preventing mugging. They have resumed patrolling the streets and operating checkposts.

Raids are underway to recover illegal weapons and arrest criminals. "Gradually, the drives will be strengthened."

CRAB President Kamruzzaman Khan, General Secretary Sirajul Islam, members of the executive committee, and DMP officials were also present.