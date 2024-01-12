No legal bar to hold Dhaka Club’s EGM tomorrow

The photo of the Dhaka Club has been taken from its website.

The Supreme Court today cleared the way for holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Dhaka Club Limited tomorrow.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed a High Court order that on January 11 restricted Dhaka Club Limited from holding its EGM for two months.

The apex court chamber judge passed the order following a petition filed by Dhaka Club President Ashrafuzzaman Khan Puton challenging the HC order.

The Appellate Division judge also sent the petition to its full bench for hearing on the matter on January 15, Dhaka Club's lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman told The Daily Star.

There is no legal bar for Dhaka Club Limited to hold its EGM on Saturday, he said. The Dhaka Club, which has around 1,500 members, will decide its management-related issues at the EGM, he added.

Replying to a question, the lawyer said Justice M Enayetur Rahim, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division, sat in the bench at his official residence yesterday afternoon after Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan assigned him to sit in the bench for hearing the petition considering it an urgent matter.

"Earlier in the day [Friday], we submitted an application to the chief justice praying him to assign the Supreme Court chamber judge for hearing of the petition filed by Dhaka Club Limited," Sheikh Awsafur Rahman said.

He said there are many precedents for SC chamber judge's hearing and disposing of the cases after court hours.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin also appeared for Dhaka Club, while Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan stood for writ petitioner Sheikh Mohammad Zakir Hossain, who challenged before the HC the legality of Dhaka Club's decision to hold the EGM.