No contact yet with pirates on hijacked Bangladeshi ship

Say officials of company that owns vessel

Officials of KSRM and its subsidiary SR Shipping, the firm that owns the hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, are yet make any contact with the pirates, believed to be Somalians.

The officials were able to contact some of the crew members early today for the last time and all of them are safe and physically well, said Mizanul Islam, media officer of KSRM Group.

Suspected Somali pirates yesterday hijacked the ship, earlier known as Golden Hawk, with 23 crew members in the Indian ocean, according to SR Shipping Limited.

23 crew members of hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah. Photo: Collected

Mizanul said the pirates are now in full control of the ship and they are heading towards the Somalian coast.

He assumed that it would take one more day for the ship to reach the coast.

After hijacking a ship, the pirates usually try to reach a safe zone before making any contact or demanding ransom, he said.

"There is no scope to start negotiation for the rescue of the crew or the ship until the pirates make contact," Mizan said.

Mentioning that the contact is usually conducted through negotiators, Mizanul said the UK-based insurer of the ship already started efforts to make contact with the pirates.