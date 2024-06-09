No arrest yet in Sunamganj post-polls violence

As of yesterday, the police had not made any arrests over the post-polls violence that left seven people injured in Madhyanagar upazila of Sunamganj on Friday, sparking allegations of negligence against law enforcers.

"I along with my family members and followers were injured in an attack by our rivals. But, police did not take any action against the attackers. Rather, they are now trying to harass us," said Saidur Rahman, who was defeated in the Madhyanagar upazila parishad elections recently on Wednesday.

His rival candidate Abdur Razzak Bhuiyan was elected as upazila chairman.

The post-polls clash took place between the two groups near Saidur's residence at Datiapara village.

"They [Razzak's followers] attacked us, stabbed my father and me. They tried to kill us. But police are not taking any action against them. Rather, the attackers have filed a false complaint against us," said Saidur's son Arifur Rahman Jhinuk.

Both Saidur and Jhinuk alleged that police were protecting Razzak as his brother is a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

However, local police officials denied the allegation.

"There is no scope for showing negligence in performing duties. At least 20 police members rushed to the spot when the clash ensued and brought the situation under control," said Rajan Kumar Das, additional superintendent of police in Sunamganj.

Rajan also denied the allegation of harassing anyone and the influence of the police DIG over the matter.

Contacted, Razzak claimed that his followers first came under attack by Saidur's men.