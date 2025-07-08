No arrest, no case after Jubo Dal leader murder

Police yesterday said they were trying to identify and arrest the killers of a local Jubo Dal leader who was shot dead in broad daylight a day earlier in Kadalpur Union of Chattogram's Raozan upazila.

As of yesterday evening, no case had been filed in connection with the killing of Muhammad Selim, 40, a former member secretary of the union unit of Jubo Dal.

Officer-in-Charge Md Manirul Islam of Raozan Police Station said they were examining available CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

He said police had learned that notorious criminal Raihan led the killing mission and that law enforcers were working to determine his whereabouts.

Operations to arrest the suspected killers are ongoing, he added.

On Sunday afternoon, Selim -- who was involved in sand trading and poultry farming -- was shot dead by a group of armed assailants in the Ishan Bhatta Bazar area while returning home after attending a relative's janaza.

Selim was the father of two daughters -- one a fifth grader and the other just 18 months old.

Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media showing Selim's alleged killers fleeing the scene in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Multiple CCTV clips of the incident showed seven to eight masked assailants, some wearing burqas, getting out of an auto-rickshaw with firearms at the gate of Hazrat Ashraf Mazar in Bhomerpara. They were later seen switching to another auto-rickshaw and fleeing towards the hilly areas via Hazrat Ashraf Shah Mazar Road.

Police are yet to confirm the motive behind the murder.

Locals said Selim, who had multiple cases filed against him, might have been killed over a power struggle, as both the victim and the suspected assailants were involved in the sand and soil trade.