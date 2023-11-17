Nitu Murder: HC confirms death penalty of youth

The High Court yesterday confirmed the death penalty of a Milon Mondal for killing 14-year-old Nitu Mondal.

Milon, 20, a third-year BBA student of Syed Abul Hossain College in Kalkini upazila of Madaripur, stabbed Nitu on September 18, 2016 on her way to school as she rejected his advances.

Nitu, 14, a ninth-grader of Nabogram High School, died when she was being taken to Madaripur Sadar Hospital the same day.

Villagers caught Milon, of Isharkandi village, when he was trying to flee after the incident.

Yesterday, the HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Aminul Islam delivered the verdict after rejecting the appeal filed by Milon challenging the trial court judgement that on August 21, 2021 sentenced him to death in the case.

Senior Advocate SM Shahjahan and lawyer SK Rezaul Karim appeared for Milon.