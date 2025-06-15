Ninth grader hospitalised after alleged rape in Brahmanbaria

A ninth-grade student has been hospitalised in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar upazila following an alleged incident of rape.

The incident occurred on the night of June 8.

Two days after the incident, her father filed a written complaint with Bijoynagar Police Station.

According to the complaint, the girl was forcibly taken to a house and subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

Mannor Ali, 45, from the same village, has been named in the complaint, along with several unidentified others.

The complaint alleges that the girl was confined in a room reportedly rented by another woman within the residence of the main accused.

Locals responded to cries for help and rescued her from the location.

She was later taken to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to this correspondent, the victim's father said some influential local individuals were trying to persuade him to settle the matter informally.

"But I want justice for what has happened to my daughter," he said.

Md Obaydur Rahman, additional superintendent of police in Brahmanbaria, confirmed that a written complaint had been submitted.

"The matter is being processed to be formally accepted as a case. Once that is done, legal action will follow," he said.