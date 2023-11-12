Nine vehicles torched even before blockade started: fire service

Arsonists torched at least nine vehicles, mostly buses, even before the 48-hour countrywide blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties started from 6:00am today.

Of those, seven buses were torched in Dhaka while arsonists set fire to a pick-up can in Gazipur and a bus in Barishal, said Talha bin Zasim, an official of fire service media cell.

The vehicles were torched between 8:00pm yesterday and 6:00am today, he said.

There have been a series of incidents of vehicles being torched since the violence centring BNP's October 28 rally in the capital, and the subsequent blockade programmes called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.