Nine senior Ansar and VDP officials transferred

The government last night transferred nine senior officials of Ansar and VDP, including a deputy commandant, following a clash with students at the Secretariat.

The transfers were announced through a gazette notification issued by Fouzia Khan, deputy secretary at Ansar Section-1 of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Deputy Commandant Md Nurul Hasan Faridi was reassigned from Gazipur's Safipur to the Khulna range, where he will serve as deputy director (DD).

Additionally, eight deputy directors were relocated from their current positions.

The transferred officials include Md Saifullah Russell, who moved from Chattogram range to Dhaka's headquarters (operations); Shah Ahmad Fazle Rabbi, who transferred from Khulna to Rajshahi; Mohammad Abdul Awal, who moved from Sylhet to Mymensingh; Kamrun Nahar, who transferred from Rajshahi to Gazipur's Safipur; Md Saifur Rahman, who moved from Mymensingh to Chattogram; Md Ashraful Alam, who transferred from Barishal to Dhaka range; and Md Ziaul Hasan, who moved from Dhaka range to Sylhet.