Nine abducted farmers freed in Teknaf after ransom payment

Nine farmers, including two Rohingya men, who were abducted in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, were released today after two days upon payment of ransom, authorities said.

The farmers returned home around 10:00am, confirmed Noor Ahmad Anwari, chairman of Whykong Union Parishad. Although the exact ransom amount is yet to be verified, Anwari said the abductors initially demanded Tk 1.5 lakh for each victim.

Family members and local sources reported that a total of Tk 2.74 lakh was paid to secure their release.

According to Muhammad Gias Uddin, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, the abductors were pressured to release the farmers due to continuous police operations in the area.

The abducted farmers were identified as Anwar Hossain, Gias Uddin, Belal Uddin, Abu Bakr, Muhammad Alam, Kofil, and his brother Nurul.

The two Rohingya individuals' identities have yet to be confirmed.

The farmers had been working in the fields in the hilly area of Karachi Para in Kanjar Para under Whykong union when they were taken around 8:30am on Saturday.