Nilphamari EPZ: One killed as workers clash with law enforcers

A worker was killed, and at least seven others were injured in a clash with law enforcers at the Uttara Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nilphamari yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Md Habib, 21, an employee of Equ International -- a knitting factory. He was a resident of Sangolsi village in Nilphamari Sadar upazila.

His brother Rashidul Islam claimed that Habib was shot and killed by law enforcers, but police and doctors did not confirm this.

According to EPZ Executive Director Abdul Jabbar, for the last few days, the workers of Evergreen Products Factory (BD) Ltd -- a wig factory -- have been demanding termination benefits after authorities laid off around 50 employees.

Yesterday, factory authorities suddenly announced a two-day holiday.

Enraged by the sudden closure, the workers blocked the nearby Nilphamari-Saidpur highway.

The workers said the factory authorities terminated workers without paying benefits, while many more were in line to be laid off.

Police, BGB, and army personnel rushed to the spot and tried to disperse them. At one stage, workers clashed with the law enforcers.

Workers alleged that the law enforcers opened fire, at which time Habib was shot dead. They also claimed that at least 20 workers were injured in the violence.

Contacted, Nilphamari General Hospital Duty Doctor Farhan Islam said some seven to eight injured workers were brought to the hospital.

"One worker was brought dead around 9:00am," he told The Daily Star yesterday morning.

"During primary observation, I found a wound in the victim's chest. The exact cause of his death can be confirmed after the post-mortem."

The victim's elder brother Rashidul Islam said Habid had worked the night shift at his knitting factory, and after finishing his shift in the morning, he was leaving the EPZ when he was shot dead.

Nilphamari Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge MR Sayeed said, "We've come to know that a worker died. But we don't know how it happened."

Contacted, Nilphamari Superintendent of Police ASM Tarique Hossain Khan claimed police did not open fire.

Habib's body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy last night. Later, the victim's relatives and fellow workers staged a demonstration near the EPZ area, demanding justice.

Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, said Lt Col Sk Md Bodruzdoza, commander at BGB 56 Battalion.

The Evergreen factory Ltd authorities could not be contacted, despite repeated attempts.