Niko graft case: Recording statements of prosecution witnesses on June 11

A Dhaka court today set June 11 for recording statements of prosecution witnesses in the Niko graft case filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka passed the order, the court sources said.

"The court also partially started recorded statements of another witness Abdul Baki," said Mohammad Ziauddin, a lawyer for Khaleda.

Today, Ziauddin represented her in the court in her absence.

Khaleda is now sick and has been receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence after she got out of jail, following an executive order of the government.

During today's hearing, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman's close friend Giausuddin Al Mamun, former acting secretary for energy ministry Khondaker Shahidul Islam, former Dhaka Club president Selim Bhuiyan and former senior assistant secretary CM Yusuf Hussain were present at the court.

Three remaining accused, including former principal secretary Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, remain absconding.

On March 19, the same court framed charges in the case.

In December 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case, accusing Khaleda and several others of abusing power to award a gas exploration and extraction deal to Canadian company Niko when she was prime minister between 2001 and 2006.

The names of former state minister for energy and BNP leader AKM Mosharraf Hossain and former law minister Moudud Ahmed were dropped from the charges of the case as they died earlier.