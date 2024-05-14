Niko graft case: Court to record statements of prosecution witnesses June 11

A Dhaka court today set June 11 for recording statements of prosecution witnesses in the Niko graft case filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka passed the order, said a court staffer.

"The court also partially started recorded statements of another witness Abdul Baki," said Mohammad Ziauddin, a lawyer for Khaleda.

On March 19, the same court framed charges in the case.

In December 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case, accusing Khaleda and several others of abusing power to award a gas exploration and extraction deal to Canadian company Niko when she was prime minister between 2001 and 2006.