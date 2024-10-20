NHRC files complaint against RU professor who alleged commission member's degree is fraudulent

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned Prof Md Morshedul Islam of Rajshahi University on November 6 to show relevant documents in support of his complaint against a member of the commission, Prof Biswajit Chanda, who is also a former chairman of RU's law department.

The NHRC also issued a complaint letter against Prof Morshedul, a teacher of the same department.

The letter was signed by NHRC Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed.

Prof Morshedul organised a press conference yesterday, alleging that Biswajit Chanda got promoted to the post of professor by forging his PhD degree.

However, Prof Biswajit denied the allegation and lodged a formal complaint at the National Human Rights Commission today.

The teacher in the complaint said that he obtained his PhD degree from SOAS University of London. and it cannot be fake in any way and his promotion to the post of professor happened as per the rules. Also, all matters of his academic leaves were approved by the RU Syndicate and no salary was withdrawn during the period of his "special leave without pay", he said.

Prof Biswajit also said that Prof Morshedul showed "personal outrage" at the press conference and defamed the image of the NHRC.

However, the commission said that it condemned the "media trial" by a law professor of a reputed university without adopting proper procedures.

According to Section 16 of the National Human Rights Commission Act 2009, the NHRC asked Prof Morshedul to appear before it on November 6 with necessary documents in support of his allegation brought against Prof Biswajit Chanda.