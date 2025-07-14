N'ganj 7-murder: ICT allows interrogation of 3 ex-Rab men over Ziaul Ahsan’s role

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT) has permitted its investigation agency to question three former Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) sentenced to death in the 2014 Narayanganj seven-murder case.

They will be interrogated in order to gather information regarding the alleged involvement of former top Rab officer Maj Gen (forced retired) Ziaul Ahsan in the killings.

The three-member tribunal passed the order following a petition by Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam seeking permission for the investigators to interrogate the sacked Rab officials -- Lt Col Tarek Sayeed Mohammad, Major Arif Hossain, and Lt Commander MM Rana.

According to the order, ICT investigators will be allowed to question the three former Rab members inside prison at a time of their convenience.

The chief prosecutor informed the tribunal that they have been receiving information pointing to Ziaul Ahsan's possible "involvement" in the sensational murder case. Ziaul Ahsan, who was the additional director general (Operations) at Rab at the time, is now in custody and stands accused in several cases related to enforced disappearances.

He also told the court that the three condemned Rab officers had served under Ziaul Ahsan's command during their tenure with the elite force.

On January 16, 2017, a Narayanganj court sentenced 26 people -- including the three senior Rab officers -- to death for the abduction and murder of seven individuals. On August 22 of the same year, the High Court upheld the death penalties of 15 of them, including the three ex-Rab officials, for their involvement in the conspiracy, abduction, and killing.