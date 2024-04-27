Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Sat Apr 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 11:58 PM

Newspaper staffer found dead

Police recovered the body of a man near Kalapathor field in Sylhet city's Hazaribagh area early yesterday.

The deceased is Amith Das Sebu, 36, a computer operator at Daily Uttorpurbo, a local newspaper.

Amith, a resident of Narshingtila, was found more than 5 kilometres away from his house and in the opposite direction of his office.

Bappa Maitra, a reporter at Uttorpurbo, said, "Amith left the office around 8:30pm for home."

Amith had no known enmity with anyone, according to his family.

Police sent the body for autopsy.

Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner (north) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, "We are awaiting autopsy results and have initiated an investigation."

