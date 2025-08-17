Newborn’s death exposes ambulance syndicate

Suspected ring leaders include chauffeur of Shariatpur civil surgeon

The tragic death of a newborn in Shariatpur last Thursday has exposed a syndicate of ambulance drivers allegedly run by Abu Taher, chauffeur of the civil surgeon, and Jahangir Hossain, a government ambulance driver at Shariatpur General Hospital.

Acting on a tip-off, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Taher's son Sabuj Dewan, 28, in an operation at Bera Chikundi village under Palong Union Parishad of Sadar Upazila early yesterday morning.

Both Taher and Sabuj are accused in a case filed by the newborn's father Nur Hossain Sardar, 32, with Palong Model Police Station yesterday.

Sabuj was handed over to Palong Model Police Station and later sent to jail by court order, said Officer-in-Charge Helal Uddin. Police have sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspects, the police officer said.

Abu Taher remains absconding. Jahangir's name is not in the case. When contacted, he denied involvement, claiming he heard of the death through social media.

The case also names Md Billal, and Abdul Hai, along with five to six unidentified suspects.

Hai, president of the Ambulance Owners' Welfare Association, denied involvement with the syndicate. He said the baby had breathing problems from birth and that a verbal altercation occurred between drivers and the family. "Eventually, the baby died in the ambulance. Life and death are in the hands of Allah," he said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Rehan Uddin acknowledged the allegations against his driver and promised an investigation committee. "If proven guilty, departmental action will be taken. Legal action will follow in coordination with police and administration," he said.

Shariatpur General Hospital Superintendent Dr Habibur Rahman reiterated that the fare for a trip to Dhaka is fixed at Tk 4,000 and anyone charging higher will face disciplinary measures.

But syndicate-controlled ambulances charge Tk 6,000–8,000, adding extra "toll fees" of Tk 3,000–4,000, despite exemptions at highways and places like the Padma Bridge, said Jafrul Hasan, who has recently taken his kidney patient mother to Dhaka.

If families try to hire ambulances from other districts at lower costs, those vehicles are detained, sometimes even with patients inside, he said.

Shariatpur has around 45 ambulances, one government and the rest private. Victims, ambulance drivers, and locals told The Daily Star that the syndicate extorts commissions of Tk 2,000–3,000 from ambulances leaving Shariatpur hospitals. Drivers from outside are paid only part of the fare, while the syndicate pockets the rest.

Since the tragedy, ambulance services at Shariatpur Sadar Hospital have dwindled sharply, with only one or two vehicles operating, leaving families in urgent need exposed and vulnerable.

The harrowing chain of events began when Nur Hossain's wife was admitted to New Metro Diagnostic Center and Clinic with labour pain on Thursday.

After a failed natural delivery, she underwent a caesarean section at 3:00pm. The baby was first taken to Fatema Medical before being referred to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where doctors advised urgent transfer to Dhaka.

By 6:45pm, the family had secured a Dhaka-bound ambulance for Tk 5,000. But as hope seemed within reach, around a dozen people intercepted the vehicle, seized the keys, and demanded the child be taken in a local ambulance instead.

For half an hour, the family pleaded, protested, and prayed. By 7:15pm, the baby had died.

"Had I known my child would die over a Tk 2,000 dispute, I would have paid the higher fare. I demand justice and strict punishment for the perpetrators," Nur Hossain said, his grief raw and unfiltered.