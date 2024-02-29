Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 29, 2024 10:47 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 11:57 PM

Newborn’s body recovered from DU VC residence

Star Online Graphics

A newborn's body was found inside the residential compound of Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal today.

On information, a team from Shahbagh Police Station recovered the body from the residence's premise around 1:00pm, said VC Prof ASM Maksud Kamal.

The university's proctorial team suspected that someone threw the body of the newborn baby into the VC residence from outside.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

The VC also said CCTV footage showed that a person coming from the university's Jagannath Hall threw a bag into the VC house over the boundary wall.

"CCTV footage has been provided to police. They are taking action on this," added the VC.

