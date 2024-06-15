Newborn’s body found in front of DMCH

Police recovered the body of a newborn from a sidewalk opposite the emergency gate of Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday.

A passerby noticed a dog tugging at a bag on the sidewalk and alerted the police via the national emergency hotline number, 999.

Sub-inspector Mohammad Selim of Shahbagh Police Station said upon receiving the call through the hotline, they discovered the body of the newborn girl inside a bag lying on the trash-covered sidewalk opposite the emergency gate around 11:00am.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue.