UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jun 14, 2024 04:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 04:34 PM

Newborn's body found in front of DMCH

Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of a newborn from a sidewalk opposite the emergency gate of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) today.

A passerby noticed a dog tugging at a bag on the sidewalk and alerted the police via the national emergency hotline number, 999.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Selim of Shahbagh Police Station confirmed the matter.

He said that upon receiving the call through the hotline, they discovered the body of the newborn girl inside a bag lying on the trash-covered sidewalk opposite the emergency gate around 11:00am.

The body was sent to the morgue of the emergency department. The identity of those who left the body there remains unknown, he added.

