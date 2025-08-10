Newborn stolen from hospital in Narsingdi

A newborn was allegedly stolen from a private hospital in Narsingdi district town this afternoon.

The incident took place at National Health Care Hospital in Bashail in the municipal area.

The baby belongs to auto-rickshaw driver Sharif Mia and his wife, who are residents of Baraialgi village in the district's Shibpur upazila.

According to relatives and hospital sources, Sharif Mia's wife, Mithila, gave birth to a baby boy at the National Health Care Hospital yesterday (August 9) afternoon. This afternoon, the newborn went missing from the cabin, triggering tension at the hospital.

Police later arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

The family claims that the incident occurred due to the hospital's negligence and lack of proper management.

However, the hospital authorities said that the incident happened in the presence of the family and that there was no negligence on their part.

Mujibur Rahman, founder of the National Health Care Hospital, said a woman entered the hospital, identifying herself as a relative of Mithila. At the time, the patient's family members were also present. Shortly afterwards, the baby went missing, the relatives said.

CCTV footage shows an unidentified burqa-clad woman leaving the hospital with something hidden under her veil.

Anik Kumar Guha, sub-inspector of Narsingdi Police Station, said, "We have collected CCTV footage from the hospital and are working to rescue the newborn."