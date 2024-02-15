Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 15, 2024 10:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 10:54 PM

Newborn body recovered from near Rajarbagh Police Line

Thu Feb 15, 2024 10:53 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 10:54 PM
Star Online Graphics

Police recovered the body of a newborn boy from Rajarbagh Police Line area in Dhaka today.

Sujanur Islam, sub-inspector of Paltan Police Station, said being informed by emergency service 999, a police team rushed to the spot and found the body of the newborn, aged around one day, from a footpath, opposite the gate number 1 of Rajarbagh Police Line around 11:00am.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

The newborn was wrapped in a white polythene, said the police official.

The SI also said that it is believed that the body of the newborn was dumped there last night.

