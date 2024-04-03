Newborn baby sold for Tk 1 lakh rescued, returned to parents

Police rescued a newborn baby after the mother was forced to sell the baby as she could not pay her hospital bills in Kurigram's Ulipur upazila today.

A team from Ulipur Police Station rescued the newborn within two hours from Rajarhat upazila's Nazim Khan union and returned the child to his parents, said Golam Mortuza, officer-in-charge of Ulipur Police Station.

According to Ulipur Police Station, Shirina Akhtar, wife of Golam Hossain from Monarkuti village, gave birth to a bay boy through a cesarean section at the Doctors Clinic in Ulipur on March 23. The total bill amounted to Tk 30,000.

Forced to pay the bill alone as her husband was missing, she decided to sell her newborn to an unknown buyer on March 26.

The baby's father lodged a complaint with Ulipur Police Station this afternoon. Police later rescued the baby and returned it to the parents.

The dispute between the couple was resolved later, added the OC.