Asks mother of a victim of enforced disappearance at human chain

Mayer Dak, a platform for family members of the victims of enforced disappearance, today demanded the immediate release of information regarding disappeared individuals.

"On August 5, Sheikh Hasina fled. The remaining evil forces are still in the country. But the families of the disappeared individuals are yet to receive any information," said Sanjida Islam Tuli, the coordinator of Mayer Daak, at a human chain in the Central Shaheed Minar premises this morning on the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

From 10:30am to 1:00pm, human rights activists, politicians, lawyers, and relatives of the disappeared participated in the event.

Photo: Prabir Das

Carrying photographs, over 30 speakers spoke during the three-hour-long programme, raising their voices for justice and transparency.

Ayesha Ali, mother of Abdul Kader Masum, who has been missing, said, "The country has become independent again, but my son has yet to return home. Is this new independence not for my son?" she asked, breaking down in tears.

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna expressed solidarity with the movement, saying, "I thank the current interim government for forming a commission and signing the instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances within a short time.

"Victory has been achieved through the student- and peoples-led movement. Relatives believe this victory will bring back their loved ones who have disappeared," Manna said.

Photo: Prabir Das

"The truth is that many among them will never return. This pain will have to be borne for a lifetime," he added.

Senior lawyer Sara Hossain, who also spoke at the event, said, "Just because the word 'disappearance' doesn't exist doesn't mean justice cannot be served… Our higher courts remained silent on this issue. We've seen no intervention from the courts on this matter," she said.